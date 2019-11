(@FahadShabbir)

Two bodies were found from various parts of the city on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Two bodies were found from various parts of the city on Friday.

A police spokesman said unidentified accused shot dead a youth and threw his body in the Jhang Branch Canal.

The police fished out the body and shifted to a hospital for postmortem.

Meanwhile, the body of a 30-year-old man was found at a deserted place near Fowara Chowk Batala Colony.