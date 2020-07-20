UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Found In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 02:16 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :Bodies of two young men were found from different areas in Faisalabad during the last 24 hours.

Police said on Monday that some passersby spotted a body of 35-year-old yet to be identified man near Susan Road and informed the area police.

People's Colony police reached the spot and took body into custody. Further investigation was underway.

Similarly, Batala Colony police recovered a body of a 32-year-old man from Jhal Chowk underpass and shifted it to mortuary, whereas tracing out family and identification were in process.

