Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police have found two bodies in the Ghazi Brotha water channel in an unrecognizable, mutilated condition on Wednesday.

According to Police, the Attock Saddar Police Station reported two dead bodies found in the Ghazi Brotha water channel in a mutilated condition within the limits of Attock.

Both bodies are of men, one in his 50s and the other in his 30s, with both conditions so badly disfigured that they were unrecognizable, Police said.

The local police have registered a case and started investigating.

