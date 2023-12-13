Open Menu

Two Bodies Found In Ghazi Brotha Water Channel

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

Police have found two bodies in the Ghazi Brotha water channel in an unrecognizable, mutilated condition on Wednesday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Police have found two bodies in the Ghazi Brotha water channel in an unrecognizable, mutilated condition on Wednesday.

According to Police, the Attock Saddar Police Station reported two dead bodies found in the Ghazi Brotha water channel in a mutilated condition within the limits of Attock.

Both bodies are of men, one in his 50s and the other in his 30s, with both conditions so badly disfigured that they were unrecognizable, Police said.

The local police have registered a case and started investigating.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Police Station Attock Saddar Ghazi

Recent Stories

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unve ..

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament

5 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) s ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) says to help revive GPO service ..

2 minutes ago
 PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates un ..

PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no ret ..

2 minutes ago
 Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretaria ..

Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretariat

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scie ..

COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scientific Landscape

1 minute ago
 BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI presi ..

BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

2 minutes ago
CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

6 minutes ago
 RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

17 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

17 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal servic ..

DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

8 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

11 minutes ago
 Customs seizes non-duty paid items

Customs seizes non-duty paid items

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan