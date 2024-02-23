KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Two unidentified bodies of young men were found from a drainage canal located in Musharraf Colony, an area of Hawke's Bay, Karachi, private news channel reported on Friday.

According to details, police after receiving reports rushed to the site to evacuate the bodies and motorcycle from the drainage.

As per the initial reports, it was an accident that held due to high speed. However, the police managed to recover the bodies and motorbike from the drainage.

Later, the Rescue team reached the spot to shift the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy.

Investigations are underway.