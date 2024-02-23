Two Bodies Found In Hawke's Bay Area
Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Two unidentified bodies of young men were found from a drainage canal located in Musharraf Colony, an area of Hawke's Bay, Karachi, private news channel reported on Friday.
According to details, police after receiving reports rushed to the site to evacuate the bodies and motorcycle from the drainage.
As per the initial reports, it was an accident that held due to high speed. However, the police managed to recover the bodies and motorbike from the drainage.
Later, the Rescue team reached the spot to shift the bodies to nearby hospital for autopsy.
Investigations are underway.
Recent Stories
Sana Javed first post-wedding photo with Shoaib Malik wins hearts
Newly elected Punjab Assembly members take oath
New Zealand’s tour to Pakistan: Expected schedule unveiled
Shadab Khan attribute Islamabad United’s loss to DRS
JC Okays name of Justice Shahzad Ahmed Khan as new LHC CJ
IMF vows to collaborate with Pakistan’s newly elected govt
Maryam Nawaz all set to become first female Punjab chief minister today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power suspension on Peshawar, Hattar-Wah grids notified4 minutes ago
-
IESSI hosts free medical camp for ICTl's brick kiln community4 minutes ago
-
Week-long anti-polio drive to starts in Sindh from Monday4 minutes ago
-
ECP notifies 10 more names of winning candidates for KP assembly4 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing KP's historical significance through digital media13 minutes ago
-
Two thieves held, stolen rickshaw recovered in DI Khan14 minutes ago
-
446 players, officials to participate in intercollegiate sports competitions14 minutes ago
-
90 linemen promoted14 minutes ago
-
ECP allocates Punjab's reserved NA women seats14 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt committed to provide quality education: officials24 minutes ago
-
Call for showcasing KP's historical significance through digital media24 minutes ago
-
Trees plantation award's given among students.Director Education34 minutes ago