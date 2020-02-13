UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Found In Karachi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:24 PM

Two bodies found in Karachi

A man dead body was found in under earth water tank in graveyard on Super highway in Karachi.According to media reports, Edhi workers reached spot and dead body shifted to hospital

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 13th February, 2020) A man dead body was found in under earth water tank in graveyard on Super highway in Karachi.According to media reports, Edhi workers reached spot and dead body shifted to hospital.

Deceased person was identified as Fida Hussain 35, Rescue stated.Police are investigating the incident.On the other hand a dead body was found in a home in Malir city while dead body was shifted to hospital for legal action where deceased identified as Iqbal 35 which death is stated to be naturally.

