Two Bodies Found In Sargodha
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:15 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Two bodies were found in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station, a police spokesman said on Thursday.
Police said that some passersby spotted the bodies of two men lying near Bhera Road, and informed the police.
A police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for postmortem.
Later the dead were identified as Muhammad Riaz of Chak No 13-NB, and Asad Abbas of Sardarpur.