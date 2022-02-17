UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Found In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 04:15 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Two bodies were found in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station, a police spokesman said on Thursday.

Police said that some passersby spotted the bodies of two men lying near Bhera Road, and informed the police.

A police team reached the spot and shifted the bodies to THQ hospital for postmortem.

Later the dead were identified as Muhammad Riaz of Chak No 13-NB, and Asad Abbas of Sardarpur.

>