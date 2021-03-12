Two Bodies Found Separately In Kasur
Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 12:27 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were found dead here in and around Kasur on Friday.
A-division police said that a 25-year-old,yet to be identified boy,was recovered from near Hazrat Bhullay Shah tomb and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.
In another incident,locals spotted a body of 36-year-old man floating in canal and informed Kangan pur police.The team reached the spot, fished out the body and shifted to THQ hospital Chunian.
Police started investigation.