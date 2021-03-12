Two bodies found separately in kasur

Two persons were found dead here in and around Kasur on Friday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Two persons were found dead here in and around Kasur on Friday.

A-division police said that a 25-year-old,yet to be identified boy,was recovered from near Hazrat Bhullay Shah tomb and shifted to DHQ hospital Kasur.

In another incident,locals spotted a body of 36-year-old man floating in canal and informed Kangan pur police.The team reached the spot, fished out the body and shifted to THQ hospital Chunian.

Police started investigation.