UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bodies Of Murdered Persons Found In Separate Areas Of Hyderabad.

Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 09:40 PM

Two bodies of murdered persons found in separate areas of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Two bodies of murdered persons including one with its head decapitated have been found in separate areas of Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that a decapitated body of a man was found from an apartment building in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police later identified the body as Ghous Ahmed Ghouri, 40 years old.

The police told that the dead body bore marks of torture and that it was found around 2 days after the murder.

The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, the body of 25 years old Kamran Kashmiri was found from a park in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police station.

The body was shifted to LUH for the autopsy and was later handed over to the family for the burial.

The family of Kashmiri staged a sit-in protest in the Hala Naka area accusing the G.O.R police station of killing him in a fake encounter.

Imran Kashmiri, brother, told the media that the police arrested his slain brother and locked him up in the police station.

He alleged that the police were demanding a bribe of Rs.500,000 to release Kashmiri.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Protest Police Police Station Hyderabad Man Hala FIR Family Media From

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 682 new COVID-19 cases

51 minutes ago

International community needs to step up, help Leb ..

1 hour ago

Norwegian cruise line executive suspended after vi ..

2 minutes ago

Ineos and Jumbo exchange fire at Tour de l'Ain

2 minutes ago

Shopkeepers fined for profiteering

2 minutes ago

Vice Chairman PTI Sports & Culture demands of voti ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.