Two bodies of murdered persons found in separate areas of Hyderabad.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Two bodies of murdered persons including one with its head decapitated have been found in separate areas of Hyderabad.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that a decapitated body of a man was found from an apartment building in the limits of Phuleli police station.

The police later identified the body as Ghous Ahmed Ghouri, 40 years old.

The police told that the dead body bore marks of torture and that it was found around 2 days after the murder.

The body was later shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for the postmortem.

The incident's FIR has not been lodged so far.

Meanwhile, the body of 25 years old Kamran Kashmiri was found from a park in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar police station.

The body was shifted to LUH for the autopsy and was later handed over to the family for the burial.

The family of Kashmiri staged a sit-in protest in the Hala Naka area accusing the G.O.R police station of killing him in a fake encounter.

Imran Kashmiri, brother, told the media that the police arrested his slain brother and locked him up in the police station.

He alleged that the police were demanding a bribe of Rs.500,000 to release Kashmiri.