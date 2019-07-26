Two bodies of tourists recovered in Mansehra

Two dead bodies of tourists were recovered from landslide debris in Naran Jalkohat Road here on Friday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Two dead bodies of tourists were recovered from landslide debris in Naran Jalkohat Road here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Manshera told media that two dead bodies of tourists identified as Shamim Akhtar wife of Saqlain Shah and her brother Abid Javed son of Mada Hussain were recovered.

They are hailing from Layya Punjab.

The victims died after a heavy land slide fell on their car on Naran Jalkohat road.

The heavy machinery is still working for the search of the two other missing children and to clear the road from debris.

DC Manshera said all resources are being utilized to open Naran Jalkhad road where Rescue 1122, police district administration and other concerned departments are busy to clear land sliding from five different places. The clearance operation is likely to complete till mid night.