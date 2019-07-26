UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bodies Of Tourists Recovered In Mansehra

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 04:44 PM

Two bodies of tourists recovered in Mansehra

Two dead bodies of tourists were recovered from landslide debris in Naran Jalkohat Road here on Friday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :Two dead bodies of tourists were recovered from landslide debris in Naran Jalkohat Road here on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner Manshera told media that two dead bodies of tourists identified as Shamim Akhtar wife of Saqlain Shah and her brother Abid Javed son of Mada Hussain were recovered.

They are hailing from Layya Punjab.

The victims died after a heavy land slide fell on their car on Naran Jalkohat road.

The heavy machinery is still working for the search of the two other missing children and to clear the road from debris.

DC Manshera said all resources are being utilized to open Naran Jalkhad road where Rescue 1122, police district administration and other concerned departments are busy to clear land sliding from five different places. The clearance operation is likely to complete till mid night.

Related Topics

Dead Police Punjab Road Car Died Wife Rescue 1122 Media All From

Recent Stories

Youth festival scam: court extends remand of five ..

31 seconds ago

Johnson putting UK on 'collision course' with EU:N ..

32 seconds ago

Morocco recovers 16 bodies after rare summer delug ..

34 seconds ago

Bancroft joins Smith and Warner in Australia's Ash ..

36 seconds ago

Vettel bounces back to top practice times at home ..

41 seconds ago

Defending champ Manuel storms to world 100m freest ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.