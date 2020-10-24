UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Recovered

Sat 24th October 2020 | 06:00 PM

Two bodies recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Two bodies of real brothers here on Saturday were recovered from the jurisdiction of Mandra Police Station, a Police spokesman.

According to details, the bodies of two brothers namely Muhammad Ali Shan and Nabeel were found from an area of Mandra PS who were shot dead by unidentified persons.

On information, the police and forensic teams reached on the spot and started investigation by collecting the evidences. The bodies had been shifted to hospital for legal formalities, the spokesman added.

City Police Officer (CPO), Muhammad Ahsan Younis took serious notice of the incident and constituted a special police team under the surveillance of Superintendent of Police (Saddar), Zia Ud Din Shah to probe the matter and report it earliest, he said.

The reason behind the death could not be ascertained, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

