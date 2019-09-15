UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 02:30 PM

Two bodies recovered

FAISALABAD, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::Two bodies were recovered from various parts of the city during the last 24 hours.

According to police, locals spotted a body floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Kashmir Bridge and informed Rescue 1122.

A team of rescuers fished out the body and shifted it to mortuary.

While, Sargodha Road police found body of a man lying near Boley Di Jhugi and shifted it to the mortuary. The identity of bodies has yet to be established,he added.

