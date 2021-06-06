Two bodies recovered from agriculture field

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :The Rescue 1122 recovered two dead bodies from an agriculture field near Shershah, a suburban area of the city.

The local people informed Rescue 1122 about presence of two dead bodies of a man and a woman, at agriculture field, situated at backside of Nawab hotel.

The deceased are identified as Khan Muhammad (30) and Shaheena Bibi (35). The police concerned is investigating the matter.