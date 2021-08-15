Two bodies recovered from canals

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found floating in canals in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a corpse of 40-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullah Pur at Sammundri Road and informed the area police.

Similarly, a body of 25-year-old youth was found in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak 25-JB Sitiana Road.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies and handed over to police.

Police were investigating.