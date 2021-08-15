Two Bodies Recovered From Canals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found floating in canals in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.
Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a corpse of 40-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullah Pur at Sammundri Road and informed the area police.
Similarly, a body of 25-year-old youth was found in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak 25-JB Sitiana Road.
The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies and handed over to police.
Police were investigating.