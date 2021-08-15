UrduPoint.com

Two Bodies Recovered From Canals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

Two bodies recovered from canals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Two bodies were found floating in canals in separate incidents during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Sunday that some passersby spotted a corpse of 40-year-old man floating in Rakh Branch Canal near Abdullah Pur at Sammundri Road and informed the area police.

Similarly, a body of 25-year-old youth was found in Jhang Branch Canal near Chak 25-JB Sitiana Road.

The divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the bodies and handed over to police.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Road Man Jhang Sunday

Recent Stories

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning expe ..

ADIB, LinkedIn to launch new digital learning experience for employees

27 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missil ..

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempted ballistic missile attack on Saudi Arabia

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.