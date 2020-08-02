Two bodies recovered from Chashma Barrage

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, Aug 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :Two unidentified bodies were found from Chashma Barrage, River Indus in Mianwali district of Punjab province, police reported on Sunday.

According to details, the divers in a search operation recovered two persons found dead near Chashma Barrage.

The Names of the child and an old man could not be traced till the filling of this report. Police were investigating the matter.