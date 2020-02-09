Two bodies recovered from Kohat district

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Two bullet riddled bodies were recovered from Shahpur area of Kohat district, tv channels reported on Sunday night.

According to police sources, two young men identified as Usman and Loqman, hailing from Jangal Khail area were killed in firing.

The bullet riddled bodies have been shifted to nearby hospital for autopsy. The search operation has been conducted to catch the culprits behind this gruesome incident. Investigations are underway.