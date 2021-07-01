Two bodies recovered from Nawab town

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :A newly wed couple was mysteriously found dead at their house in Nawab Town area here on Thursday.

Police said that the bodies were recovered from two separate rooms. The deceased Hassan Raza (26) was found hanging with a ceiling fan,while the body of his wife Kainat (24) was found lying on bed.

The victim Hassan was a civil engineer was married six months ago.

Police took the bodies into its custody and started investigation.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mehmood Dogar took notice of the incident and directed SP Saddar to send him complete report in this regard within 24 hours.