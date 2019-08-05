UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Recovered In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 03:34 PM

Two bodies recovered in Sargodha

Two persons including a woman were found dead in Cantonment police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) -: Two persons including a woman were found dead in Cantonment police limits.

Police sources said on Monday that on a tip-off police recovered body of a woman identified as Afia,mother of two minors, from her house in Cantt police limits.

Heirs of deceased alleged that her husband Ejaz murdered Afia over family issues and later hanged her body with a ceiling fan.

Separately the police recovered body of youth Zubair Bashir (24) hanging with pipe of a tubewell in chak 89/NB Sargodha.

Police shifted both bodies to DHQ hospital for medical reports and started investigation.

