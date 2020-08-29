UrduPoint.com
Two Bodies Swept Away With Floodwater Recovered From Korangi: Azhar

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 05:22 PM

Two bodies swept away with floodwater recovered from Korangi: Azhar

Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar Saturday said with help of Edhi volunteers, the two bodies, swept away with floodwater, had been recovered from Korangi Crossing River

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and member of Sindh Assembly Raja Azhar Saturday said with help of Edhi volunteers, the two bodies, swept away with floodwater, had been recovered from Korangi Crossing River.

He further said the five motorcycles had also been recovered.

Still there are some bodies in the river that were swept away with floodwater; he said.

Sindh government disappointed the people, he said urging Chief Minster to visit the Korangi areas and help the rain-affected people there.

We also appealed governments to come forward and extend all kinds of support these people affected by rain, he said.

Member Sindh Assembly said Pak Army and Navy were also joining rescue operation.

