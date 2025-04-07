Open Menu

Two Bogies Of Allama Iqbal Express Derail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Two bogies of the 9-up Allama Iqbal Express derailed at Khanewal junction while the train was en route from Karachi to Sialkot.

According to official, the derailment occurred suddenly due to a technical fault. Fortunately, no injuries or losses were reported in the incident.

Train movement through the junction was temporarily affected due to the derailment.

Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways, Zulfiqar Ali, along with other concerned officials, supervised the auxiliary work carried out by the technical staff.

The DS Railways also took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to determine the cause.

Train traffic was later restored, and the arrival and departure of trains resumed as per routine.

