Two Bogies Of Allama Iqbal Express Derail
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2025) Two bogies of the 9-up Allama Iqbal Express derailed at Khanewal junction while the train was en route from Karachi to Sialkot.
According to official, the derailment occurred suddenly due to a technical fault. Fortunately, no injuries or losses were reported in the incident.
Train movement through the junction was temporarily affected due to the derailment.
Divisional Superintendent (DS) Railways, Zulfiqar Ali, along with other concerned officials, supervised the auxiliary work carried out by the technical staff.
The DS Railways also took notice of the incident and ordered an inquiry to determine the cause.
Train traffic was later restored, and the arrival and departure of trains resumed as per routine.
Recent Stories
DSQC commemorates Sharjah Ruler’s honorary doctorate from AUC
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit to kick off in Abu Dhabi tomorrow
Pakistan, Karachi, Hyderabad weather updates; heatwave hits Sindh various parts
The Secret Weapon for the Always-On Generation: Infinix NOTE 50 Series
Massive decline at PSX leads to suspension of trade
UAE’s outstanding bonds, Sukuk reach $309.4 billion by Q1 2025: Fitch
Indian actress Shreya Gupta reveals inappropriate demand by director for film ro ..
Lahore Qalandars unveil new kit for PSL Season 10
20-year old girl student dies of heart attack while delivering sppech at Indian ..
SCC discusses draft law regulating judicial authority
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Pogačar wins Tour de Flanders title
France's far-right, leftwingers rally supporters after Le Pen conviction
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail6 minutes ago
-
KP faces serious challenges of terrorism, governance gap, economic crisis: Governor Kundi16 minutes ago
-
SSP Lasbela conducts surprise visits to various police stations56 minutes ago
-
Two inter-district dacoits arrested in Chunian, Kasur1 hour ago
-
Governor praises Forces for successful operation in DI Khan1 hour ago
-
SSP investigation visits checkpoints to review security arrangements1 hour ago
-
Interior Minister for setting up NECTA centers at provinces1 hour ago
-
PFA starts crackdown on unhygienic food in Gujranwala1 hour ago
-
ECO secretary-general to pay a three-day visit to Pakistan from Apr 81 hour ago
-
Death anniversary of poet Munawwar Badayuni observed2 hours ago
-
ATH Provides uninterrupted medical services during Eid holidays2 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz grieved over death of MPA Arshad Warraich2 hours ago