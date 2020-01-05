Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail in Kotri

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Two bogies of the Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express derailed at Kotri in Sindh on Sunday morning.

The train was nearing the Kotri Railway Station when two of its bogies derailed.

No one was hurt in the accident, a private news channel reported.

Railway police say two wheels of the bogies went off the track when it was entering the railway station.

Railway workers have put it back on the track and are now repairing the track.