UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bogies Of Allama Iqbal Express Derail In Kotri

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 12:30 PM

Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail in Kotri

ISLAMABAD, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Two bogies of the Karachi-bound Allama Iqbal Express derailed at Kotri in Sindh on Sunday morning.

The train was nearing the Kotri Railway Station when two of its bogies derailed.

No one was hurt in the accident, a private news channel reported.

Railway police say two wheels of the bogies went off the track when it was entering the railway station.

Railway workers have put it back on the track and are now repairing the track.

Related Topics

Sindh Accident Police Kotri Sunday

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

13 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

13 hours ago

No Casualties After Numerous Rocket Attacks in Bag ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.