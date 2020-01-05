UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Bogies Of Allama Iqbal Express Derail Near Kotri

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:48 PM

Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail near Kotri

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Two bogies of a Karachi-bound passenger train derailed near Kotri in Sukkur on Sunday morning.According to media reports, the down track was blocked for traffic owing to the derailment of the coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or major damage while an operation to put the engine back on the track has started.

Related Topics

Traffic Sukkur Kotri Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Two new solar-powered ENOC service stations open i ..

36 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 5, 2020 in Pakistan

6 hours ago

UAE Press: A blueprint for Dubai’s future

6 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

US Secretary of State Discusses Soleimani's Killin ..

16 hours ago

Ruthless Real Madrid dismantle gutsy Getafe

16 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.