Two bogies of Allama Iqbal Express derail near Kotri

SUKKUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Two bogies of a Karachi-bound passenger train derailed near Kotri in Sukkur on Sunday morning.According to media reports, the down track was blocked for traffic owing to the derailment of the coaches of the Allama Iqbal Express.

So far there are no reports of any injuries or major damage while an operation to put the engine back on the track has started.