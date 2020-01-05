UrduPoint.com
Two Bogies Of Allama Iqbal Express Derailed Near Kotri Railway Station

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 17 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 02:20 PM

Two bogies of Allama Iqbal express derailed near Kotri railway station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Two bogies of Karachi bound Allama Iqbal Express coming from Sialkot on Sunday morning derailed near Kotri railway station. All passengers remained safe in the incident.

According to railway authorities, due to derailment of passenger train railway traffic remained suspended for an hour and was restored after repair and maintenance of the railway track.

The incident happened when 10- Down Allama Iqbal Express was about to enter in the premises of Kotri railway station.

No casualties have been reported, authorities said and added that all passengers remain unhurt while railway traffic suspended for one an hour due to the accident.

The 50 meter railway track was destroyed and other trains had to be stopped at nearby stations.

According to authorities, engineering and PWI teams after repair work, had restored railway track in an hour. After separating derailed bogies train was departed for Karachi and railway traffic was restored.

