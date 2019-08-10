Two bogies of goods train derail in Khanewal

Two bogies of freight train derailed near Rajpoot Nagar here on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2019 ) : Two bogies of freight train derailed near Rajpoot Nagar here on Saturday.

According to Pakistan Railways sources, the freight train loaded with coal was on its way when its two bogies derailed near Rajpoot Nagar, some 20 kilometers away from here.

Rail traffic between Lahore and Karachi suspended due to the incident.

However, railway administration said that railway traffic would be restored within two or three hours.