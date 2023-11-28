Two boilers sealed over burning prohibited material

The Environment Protection department has sealed two boilers on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) The Environment Protection department has sealed two boilers on charge of burning prohibited material and polluting the environment.

A spokesman of Environment department said here on Tuesday that the Environment teams checked various industrial units and found burning of prohibited material in the boilers of Yasin Amin Dyeing Factory situated at Sabzi Mandi Road near Chinchal Singh Wala and Raja Straw board Factory situated at Sadhar Mandi.

Therefore, the environment teams sealed premises of boilers in these two factories and imposed a total fine of Rs.300,000 on their owners.

Meanwhile, the environment protection teams also conducted challans of 9 vehicles on different routes and imposed a total fine of Rs.14000 on charge of emitting excessive smoke and polluting the environment, spokesman added.