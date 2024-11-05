Two boilers sealed, owners fined

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa has sealed boilers of two industrial units and imposed a fine of Rs 600,000 on their owners on charge of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Tuesday that the DD Environment checked various factories and mills and found use of prohibited material for burning in the boilers of a textile unit situated at Maqbool Road and a Rubber Factory at Sheikhupura Road. Therefore, the Deputy Director sealed premises of both boilers and imposed fine of Rs 300,000 on the owner of each industrial unit. Further action was under progress, he added.