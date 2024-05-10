Two boilers sealed, Rs 400,000 fine imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Environment Protection department sealed steam boilers of two industrial units and imposed Rs 400,000 fine on owners over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog and Prevention Control ) rules here on Friday.

A team headed by Deputy Director Johar Abbas inspected a dying and a processing unit near Samanah pull, Sargodha road and observed that poor quality fuel was being used in boilers.