Two Boilers Sealed, Rs 400,000 Fine Imposed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The Environment Protection department sealed steam boilers of two industrial units and imposed Rs 400,000 fine on owners over violation of Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog and Prevention Control ) rules here on Friday.
A team headed by Deputy Director Johar Abbas inspected a dying and a processing unit near Samanah pull, Sargodha road and observed that poor quality fuel was being used in boilers.
Recent Stories
Finance Minister reiterates determination to make business environment more cond ..
SC all set to take up govt pleas challenging ruling against NAB amendments
Islamabad, Rawalpindi weather update: Rain breaks heat wave
PM calls for urgent steps to make exports more competitive
Interior Minister visits site of under construction Jail in Islamabad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore Police retrieves property of widow from land grabbers10 minutes ago
-
Karachi Corps' investiture ceremony held10 minutes ago
-
Offices of two illegal housing schemes sealed10 minutes ago
-
Experts call for Pak-China joint council on agri development under CPEC30 minutes ago
-
PSCA reunites elderly person with family40 minutes ago
-
Governor vows to perform constitutional role for solution of peoples’ problems40 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 700-litre spurious juice, 107-kg expired flavours40 minutes ago
-
Prof Khalid Gondal elected convener of PHC committee40 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh50 minutes ago
-
CDA chairman inspects ongoing development projects1 hour ago
-
Hatchlings released into river Indus to save endangered fish, enrich diversified aqua culture1 hour ago
-
Province’s development link with maintenance of law & order: KP Governor1 hour ago