Two booked for aerial firing in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jhang Bazar police have claimed to arrest two persons on charge of aerial firing and creating panic among the general public

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Jhang Bazar police have claimed to arrest two persons on charge of aerial firing and creating panic among the general public.

Police spokesman said here on Saturday that the police on a tip-off conducted raid in a Ali Housing Colony and nabbed two persons Umair Ejaz and Rizwan red handed during aerial firing.

The police recovered weapons from the possession of the accused and started investigation after locking them behind bars.