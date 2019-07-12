UrduPoint.com
Two Booked For Beating Traffic Official

Fri 12th July 2019

Two motorcyclists were booked for allegedly beating a traffic warden over a traffic related matter in Peshawar on Friday

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th July, 2019) Two motorcyclists were booked for allegedly beating a traffic warden over a traffic related matter in Peshawar on Friday.According to details, traffic warden Abdullah stopped two persons, identified as Bilal and Farman, for wrong parking of their motorcycle at Haji Camp, Peshawar.

The angry men started beating the traffic official, and also tore his uniform.Following the information, the local police reached the spot and arrested both the motorcyclists and registered a case on the complaint of sub-Inspector Karamat Shah.Further investigation was under way till the filing of this story.

