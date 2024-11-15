Two Booked For Burning Stubble
Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM
The district administration registered cases against two people involved in burning stubble, in violation of the government instructions
LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The district administration registered cases against two people involved in burning stubble, in violation of the government instructions.
Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan said all relevant departments had been activated in the district to tackle smog effectively. He said that the district administration was striving to combat smog through ensuring stern action against the elements causing smog in the district.
In this regard, a case has been registered against two individuals for setting fire to rice stubble, a practice banned by law.
"Burning crop residues was a punishable offense as it contributes significantly to smog," he stated.
He further explained that satellite technology was being used to detect instances of crop residue burning, enabling swift action. He said that the farmers have been urged to avoid burning crop residues to prevent legal action and to protect the environment.
The AC suggested that "Instead of burning, farmers should dispose of crop residues in accordance with guidelines provided by the agriculture department,".
