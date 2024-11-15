Open Menu

Two Booked For Burning Stubble

Faizan Hashmi Published November 15, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Two booked for burning stubble

The district administration registered cases against two people involved in burning stubble, in violation of the government instructions

LAYYAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) The district administration registered cases against two people involved in burning stubble, in violation of the government instructions.

Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan said all relevant departments had been activated in the district to tackle smog effectively. He said that the district administration was striving to combat smog through ensuring stern action against the elements causing smog in the district.

In this regard, a case has been registered against two individuals for setting fire to rice stubble, a practice banned by law.

"Burning crop residues was a punishable offense as it contributes significantly to smog," he stated.

He further explained that satellite technology was being used to detect instances of crop residue burning, enabling swift action. He said that the farmers have been urged to avoid burning crop residues to prevent legal action and to protect the environment.

The AC suggested that "Instead of burning, farmers should dispose of crop residues in accordance with guidelines provided by the agriculture department,".

APP/shn

Related Topics

Fire Technology Agriculture All Government

Recent Stories

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Edu ..

HEC, British Council launch phase II of Pak-UK Education Gateway

4 minutes ago
 DIG distributes appreciation certificates among co ..

DIG distributes appreciation certificates among cops

4 minutes ago
 Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

Police seize huge consignment of Indian gutka

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, a ..

Ahsan formally inaugurates 'Science, Technology, and Engineering for Development ..

11 minutes ago
 FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes ..

FOT holds Khuli Katchery in Kotli (AJK): Disposes off over 70 complaints against ..

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment ..

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina reaffirm commitment to further deepen bilateral r ..

11 minutes ago
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Ran ..

Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah warns PTI to avoid ..

15 minutes ago
 Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full mi ..

Martyred Major, Havildar laid to rest with full military honors

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign ..

Commissioner chairs meeting, Reviews NIDs campaign progress

15 minutes ago
 Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mut ..

Barrister Saif, Iranian CG discuss avenues for mutual cooperation

15 minutes ago
 Special prayers for rain offered

Special prayers for rain offered

15 minutes ago
 Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

Man injured during robbery incident in Hassanabdal

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan