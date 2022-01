(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Two shopkeepers were booked for decanting liquid gas illegally at a nearby locality.

Rangpura police raided at Talib Shiekh Mola locality and caught shopkeepers- Yasir Aliand Azam red-handed for refilling cylinders with gas from large cylinders illegally.

Proceedings against the accused underway.