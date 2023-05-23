UrduPoint.com

Two Booked For Decanting LPG Illegally

Muhammad Irfan Published May 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Two booked for decanting LPG illegally

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The district police under an ongoing operation against illegal decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Tuesday conducted raids and arrested two accused.

According to police spokesman, Ganjmandi Police arrested two accused including Ghulam Mustafa for operating illegal LPG agencies.

The police confiscated LPG cylinders and refilling gadgets from their possession and registered separate cases against the accused, he added.

He said police would continue their operation against the rules violators and the illegal LPG agencies would be sealed.

Superintendent Police SP Rawal Town warned the violators to stop the illegal business immediately otherwise strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

