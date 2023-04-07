Two booked for harassing married woman in Wah

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :A man and his friend were booked by Wah Saddar Police for trashing, harassing and torturing a married woman.

According to police sources, the victim reported to police that Waqas Ali along with his unknown friend forcefully entered her house when she was alone and attempted to assault her.

However, upon failing they tore her clothes and subjected her to torture. She cried loudly for help but both managed to escape, they added.

Police registered a case against the accused under the relevant law and launched further investigation.