UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Booked For Killing A Woman In Rajanpur

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:42 PM

Two booked for killing a woman in Rajanpur

Police have arrested a man and his son for being accused of killing daughter in law in Dajal Tehsil Jampur on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Police have arrested a man and his son for being accused of killing daughter in law in Dajal Tehsil Jampur on Wednesday.

According to police, Amna Bibi w/o Muhammad Ali of Dajal tehsil Jampur, was tortured to death allegelly by her father-in-law Nadir and son-in-law Rehm Ali and later the accused hanged her body from a ceiling fan to give impression that she had committed suicide.

On the report of victim's brother Abid Hussain, the police station Hanif Ghuri Shaheed Dajal interrogated Nadir and Rehm Ali and found them guilty.

Police have registered a case against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Suicide Man Jampur Muhammad Ali From

Recent Stories

ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohin ..

58 seconds ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention launches first b ..

16 minutes ago

Supreme Court converts death sentence of seven mur ..

4 minutes ago

2019 China Int'l Industry Fair kicks off in Shangh ..

4 minutes ago

UAE delegation concludes visit to European countri ..

31 minutes ago

US Presence in Syria Only Boosts Crime Rate, Disru ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.