Two booked for killing a woman in Rajanpur

(@imziishan)

Police have arrested a man and his son for being accused of killing daughter in law in Dajal Tehsil Jampur on Wednesday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) : Police have arrested a man and his son for being accused of killing daughter in law in Dajal Tehsil Jampur on Wednesday.

According to police, Amna Bibi w/o Muhammad Ali of Dajal tehsil Jampur, was tortured to death allegelly by her father-in-law Nadir and son-in-law Rehm Ali and later the accused hanged her body from a ceiling fan to give impression that she had committed suicide.

On the report of victim's brother Abid Hussain, the police station Hanif Ghuri Shaheed Dajal interrogated Nadir and Rehm Ali and found them guilty.

Police have registered a case against the accused.