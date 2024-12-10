Open Menu

Two Booked For Making Cooking Oil From Animal Waste

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Two accused were booked by Roshanwala police for making cooking oil from animal waste.

A food safety team raided Chak No 243-RB and found that oil was being prepared by using animal waste.

The unit was sealed and a case was registered against two accused.

Meanwhile, police arrested an accused involved in making fake engine oil from Karkhana Bazaar.

A police report said that a team of Rail Bazaar police, on a tip-off, raided Karkhana Bazaar and held Abdul Salam. The accused was involved in making and selling fake engine oil of branded companies.

Police seized oil, cash, illicit weapons and other materials. A case has been registered against the accused.

