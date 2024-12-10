Two Booked For Making Cooking Oil From Animal Waste
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Two accused were booked by Roshanwala police for making cooking oil from animal waste.
A food safety team raided Chak No 243-RB and found that oil was being prepared by using animal waste.
The unit was sealed and a case was registered against two accused.
Meanwhile, police arrested an accused involved in making fake engine oil from Karkhana Bazaar.
A police report said that a team of Rail Bazaar police, on a tip-off, raided Karkhana Bazaar and held Abdul Salam. The accused was involved in making and selling fake engine oil of branded companies.
Police seized oil, cash, illicit weapons and other materials. A case has been registered against the accused.
