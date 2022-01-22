Two booked for pilfering electricity

Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines in separate incidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2022 ) :Two persons were caught for allegedly pilfering electricity from main transmission lines in separate incidents.

On the report of Sub Division Officer (SDOs) Gepco, Neikapura and Badiana police raided at Ahmed Nagar, Saraey Shah Fateh and caught red-handed Muhammad Asgharand Arshad while pilfering electricity from main transmission lines.

Police have registered cases against the accused.