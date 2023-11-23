Two booked for possessing fireworks items

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Police arrested two accused for possessing fireworks items, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that Gungmandi police conducted a raid and arrested two accused namely Numan and Husnain for possessing fireworks items.

A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation is under process.

SP Rawal Faisal Saleem Khan said that the operation would continue against such lawbreakers who endanger the lives of citizens through aerial firing and fireworks.

He made it clear that it was the prime duty of the police to protect lives and properties of people.