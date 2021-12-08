Two booked for refilling gas illegally

(@FahadShabbir)

Two persons were held for refilling gas here on Wednesday and seized filling instruments from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Two persons were held for refilling gas here on Wednesday and seized filling instruments from their possession.

According to detail, Morgah police conducted raid and arrested namely Sagheer Qamar and Shahzeb on the charges of filling gas illegally besides recovering instruments from their custody.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and started investigation.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer CPO Athar Ismail has directed to launch crackdown against the illegal business of refilling gas cylinders.