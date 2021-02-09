Two booked for selling fake pesticides

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :Sargodha police Tuesday booked two persons on the charge of selling fake pesticides.

Police said here that the team ,on the complaint of district administration, conducted raid at Farooq area and arrested Saleemullah and Ahmed Hayyat for selling counterfeit pesticides and also sealed their shops.