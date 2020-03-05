UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Booked For Supplying Dead Chicken In Lahore

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 10:48 PM

Two booked for supplying dead chicken in Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched an operation against chicken suppliers and confiscated eight maunds dead chicken loaded on two trucks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched an operation against chicken suppliers and confiscated eight maunds dead chicken loaded on two trucks.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with meat safety teams inspected chicken loaded onto 30 trucks in Tollinton Market. Two suppliers caught red-handed with a large quantity of dead chicken loaded in trucks that were about to dispatch in and around the city smaller chicken points.

He said that PFA had registered a case against Sattar Poultry Supplier and Salamat Poultry Supplier in the concerned police station on supplying 320kg dead, sick and emaciated chicken.

He said that the use of unhygienic and dead meat was not fit for human consumption and causes health problems.

DG said that all confiscated unhygienic meat was set ablaze after putting into incinerator as per Eco-friendlypolicy. He appealed citizens to avoid already slaughtered chicken and give preference to buy fresh meat.

Related Topics

Dead Punjab Police Station Buy Market All

Recent Stories

Sawab Centre launches campaign to expose brutal ex ..

6 minutes ago

Confronting Misinformation on COVID-19 Crucial Par ..

2 minutes ago

Communication secy briefs Public Accounts Committe ..

2 minutes ago

Reports of suspects of coronavirus in Punjab negat ..

2 minutes ago

Sindh Governor distributes sewing machines among n ..

2 minutes ago

Early life stress can leave lasting impacts on bra ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.