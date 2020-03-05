Two booked for supplying dead chicken in Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched an operation against chicken suppliers and confiscated eight maunds dead chicken loaded on two trucks

PFA Director General Irfan Memon along with meat safety teams inspected chicken loaded onto 30 trucks in Tollinton Market. Two suppliers caught red-handed with a large quantity of dead chicken loaded in trucks that were about to dispatch in and around the city smaller chicken points.

He said that PFA had registered a case against Sattar Poultry Supplier and Salamat Poultry Supplier in the concerned police station on supplying 320kg dead, sick and emaciated chicken.

He said that the use of unhygienic and dead meat was not fit for human consumption and causes health problems.

DG said that all confiscated unhygienic meat was set ablaze after putting into incinerator as per Eco-friendlypolicy. He appealed citizens to avoid already slaughtered chicken and give preference to buy fresh meat.