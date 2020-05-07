UrduPoint.com
Two Booked For Violating Ramazan Act In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 04:27 PM

Two booked for violating Ramazan act in Faisalabad

Sadr police have arrested two restaurant owners for serving meal to citizens during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Sadr police have arrested two restaurant owners for serving meal to citizens during Ramazan-ul-Mubarak.

According to police, Ramzan and Hassan were running their restaurants and serving meal to citizens near toll plaza chowk on Satiana road.

On the report of AC (Sadr), police have registered cases against them.

