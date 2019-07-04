UrduPoint.com
Two Booked For Violating Renting Law In Rawalpindi

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:37 PM

Two booked for violating renting law in Rawalpindi

Police have booked two hotel owners for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Police have booked two hotel owners for not providing their data to the relevant police stations and violating renting laws.

Cantt police conducted a raid and arrested Hassan Zeb and Misri Khan who had no proper documentation.

According to police spokesman, cases were registered under the Punjab Information of Temporary Residence Ordinance 2015. Under the Ordinance, details of new tenants should be provided to the police within 24 hours of giving possession of the property, he added.

