UrduPoint.com

Two Booked In Puqqa Qila's Main Gate Collapse Incident

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:53 PM

Two booked in Puqqa Qila's main gate collapse incident

The Fort police station has lodged an FIR over the incident of collapse of the 18th Puqqa Qila's man gate and its structure, booking contractors Waliullah Bhutto and Saddam Bhutto

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The Fort police station has lodged an FIR over the incident of collapse of the 18th Puqqa Qila's man gate and its structure, booking contractors Waliullah Bhutto and Saddam Bhutto.

According to the FIR, the two contractors have been booked under section 19 (1) of Antiquities Act, 1975, and sections 427 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The case has been registered on the complaint of Muhammad Waseem Shaikh, security officer of Sindh Culture, Tourism and Antiquities Department poste at the fort.

He stated that the contractors began work of repair on the walls of the fort around 2 months ago under a contract awarded by Planning, Development, Monitoring and Implementation Cell, Karachi.

He added that when they started work on the walls of the main entrance gate a senior officer of the department Naseem Akhtar Jalbani directed Saddam Bhutto to repair one side wall first and the other side of wall later followed by work on the gate.

However, the contractor allegedly started work on both sides of the wall simultaneously in violation of the directives.

Shaikh claimed that he asked Saddam to stop working on both sides of the wall at the same time as directed by Jalbani but he did not listen and the wall caved in around 12 noon on September 2.

Earlier on September 3, the department's Field Officer Aamir Ahmed Memon wrote a letter to SHO Fort police station requesting to register the FIR.

"You may have been aware that the main gate of the Puqqa Qila has collapsed due to poor strategy of and method of carrying out conservation work thereof causing such loss of cultural heritage," the letter reads.

"... in spite of repeated instructions of the senior officers to the above named contractor not to dismantle the same, Waliullah Bhutto and Saddam Bhutto did not pay any heed and labourers demolished the structure of the main gate," it added.

Although the FIR has been registered, the police are yet to arrest the accused.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Police Poor Police Station Man Same May September FIR

Recent Stories

Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealt ..

Opposition holding gatherings to save looted wealth: Farrukh

35 seconds ago
 South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP ..

South Punjab police to be made exemplary, Addl IGP

36 seconds ago
 Dengue prevention activities in Punjab intensified ..

Dengue prevention activities in Punjab intensified

38 seconds ago
 Golf: Solheim Cup scores

Golf: Solheim Cup scores

40 seconds ago
 Govt trying to change corrupt system through judic ..

Govt trying to change corrupt system through judicious use of public money: Stat ..

20 minutes ago
 Damascus Satisfies Lebanon's Request on Gas Transi ..

Damascus Satisfies Lebanon's Request on Gas Transit Via Syria - Council Head

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.