Two booked on dengue larvae

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Two persons were booked on detection of dengue larvae from properties in the area of Mansoorabad,here on Friday.

A police report said that teams of the health department during inspection detected dengue larvae at the properties of two citizens named Atif and Tahir in Chak No 203-RB.

Police registered cases against both on the report of health departments and initiated legal action.