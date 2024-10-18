Two Booked On Dengue Larvae
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 12:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Two persons were booked on detection of dengue larvae from properties in the area of Mansoorabad,here on Friday.
A police report said that teams of the health department during inspection detected dengue larvae at the properties of two citizens named Atif and Tahir in Chak No 203-RB.
Police registered cases against both on the report of health departments and initiated legal action.
