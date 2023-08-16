Two booked over alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Jaranwala

Two persons were booked by police on the charges of blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala, District Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were booked by police on the charges of blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala, District Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The police after registering a case under Section 295-B and 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against two accused Raja Amir and Rocky Masih on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Jaranwala City Inspector Mansoor Sadiq has started the investigation.

According to a police spokesman, the two accused residents of Jaranwala, had allegedly desecrated the Holy Quran and uttered derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

After the incident, a number of people staged a demonstration at Cinema Chowk Jaranwala and blocked the road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri along with his team, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.

Taking cognizance of the emerging situation, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has also called Rangers to maintain law and order.