Open Menu

Two Booked Over Alleged Desecration Of Holy Quran In Jaranwala

Muhammad Irfan Published August 16, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Two booked over alleged desecration of Holy Quran in Jaranwala

Two persons were booked by police on the charges of blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala, District Faisalabad on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2023 ) :Two persons were booked by police on the charges of blasphemy and desecration of the Holy Quran in Jaranwala, District Faisalabad on Wednesday.

The police after registering a case under Section 295-B and 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against two accused Raja Amir and Rocky Masih on the complaint of Station House Officer (SHO) Jaranwala City Inspector Mansoor Sadiq has started the investigation.

According to a police spokesman, the two accused residents of Jaranwala, had allegedly desecrated the Holy Quran and uttered derogatory remarks about the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him).

After the incident, a number of people staged a demonstration at Cinema Chowk Jaranwala and blocked the road for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Upon receiving information, Superintendent Police (SP) Jaranwala Bilal Sulehri along with his team, rushed to the spot and tried to pacify the protestors.

Taking cognizance of the emerging situation, Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has also called Rangers to maintain law and order.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Rangers Police Law And Order Blasphemy Road Traffic Jaranwala All

Recent Stories

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes re ..

SC disposes of PTI chief's plea for NA-31 votes recount

20 minutes ago
 Chinese logistics companies see improving business ..

Chinese logistics companies see improving business environment: survey

17 minutes ago
 Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonis ..

Australian fans heartbroken but proud after agonising World Cup exit

18 minutes ago
 Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs ..

Russia says 'eliminated' four Ukrainian 'saboteurs' at border

18 minutes ago
 SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to cli ..

SAU organizes seminar on education loss due to climate change

18 minutes ago
 SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug ..

SC to hear case against NAB law amendments on Aug 18

18 minutes ago
Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter ..

Shah Rukh Khan's heartwarming tribute to daughter Suhana's journey

38 minutes ago
 Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fear ..

Some web services restored in Bangladesh amid fears of cyberattack

21 minutes ago
 ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others ..

ATC starts process to declare Hammad Azhar, others as proclaimed offenders

31 minutes ago
 Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Fe ..

Serbian film promoted at Bosnia's Sarajeva Film Festival draws criticism

31 minutes ago
 Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

Biden to visit fire-hit Hawaii next week: W.House

31 minutes ago
 52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue S ..

52 FIRs, 47 premises sealed for violating dengue SOPs in 24 hours

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan