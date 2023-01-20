Two booked over decanting in Faisalabad

Three shops were sealed and two owners were booked for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Three shops were sealed and two owners were booked for illegally decanting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), here on Friday.

Official sources said that the departmental teams seized machinery of two shops selling loose petrol and registered cases against the owners.

The civil defense teams forwarded two challan to the court of judicial magistrate against industrial and commercial units for lack of safety measures and served warning on three others.