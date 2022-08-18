Two booked over dengue larvae presence:

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Two people were booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue surveillance here on Thursday.

According to the official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out dengue larvae inspection at various localities in the district and found larvae at two commercial units- Gulzar tyre workshop Lahore road and tyre shop lodywala road.

The team got registered cases against the owners of the shops in concerned police stations.