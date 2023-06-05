UrduPoint.com

Two Booked Over Dengue Larvae Presence

Sumaira FH Published June 05, 2023 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Two person were booked over the presence of dengue larvae during outdoor dengue surveillance here on Monday.

According to the official sources, the anti-dengue teams carried out dengue larvae inspection at various localities in the district and found larvae in hotel premises in Chak no 11 ML and at a brick kiln in Ghangowal Village.

The team registered cases against the owners of the hotel and brick kiln.

