Two booked over dengue larvae presence:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Two shopkeepers were booked over the presence of dengue larvae here in the district on Monday.

According to the official sources,the anti-dengue teams conducted outdoor surveillance at various localities and found larvae in stranded water outside a shop,located at Kotmomin road and at a cafe point in cold drinks bottles in Khanwala village.

The team got registered cases against the owners- Liaquat and Ejaz.