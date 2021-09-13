Two booked over forgery, fraud in FIA constables' recruitment process

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district police Monday arrested two persons allegedly involved in committing forgery of call letters and attempting physical tests instead of the original candidate for posts of constables in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Rata Kulachi Stadium here, police confirmed.

According to Cantt police station, two candidates identified as Saifur Rehman and Khushnood Ali were arrested on the charges of replacing photographs on the roll number slips issued to the applicants and attempting physical test respectively.

Police registered a case against the arrested accused besides their facilitators who were also identified as Saeedur Rehman and Abdul Wahab. The police started search for the arrest of the facilitators.