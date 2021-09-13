UrduPoint.com

Two Booked Over Forgery, Fraud In FIA Constables' Recruitment Process

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 05:00 PM

Two booked over forgery, fraud in FIA constables' recruitment process

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) ::The district police Monday arrested two persons allegedly involved in committing forgery of call letters and attempting physical tests instead of the original candidate for posts of constables in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) at Rata Kulachi Stadium here, police confirmed.

According to Cantt police station, two candidates identified as Saifur Rehman and Khushnood Ali were arrested on the charges of replacing photographs on the roll number slips issued to the applicants and attempting physical test respectively.

Police registered a case against the arrested accused besides their facilitators who were also identified as Saeedur Rehman and Abdul Wahab. The police started search for the arrest of the facilitators.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Federal Investigation Agency

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues Resolution on Local Produce Sa ..

6 minutes ago
 CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last ..

CJP says 12,968 cases were settled during the last judicial year

32 minutes ago
 Rs 489,207 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 489,207 fine imposed on profiteers

31 minutes ago
 U.S. delivers 320,580 Pfizer doses to Sindh

U.S. delivers 320,580 Pfizer doses to Sindh

31 minutes ago
 Coup Leaders in Guinea Must Respect Nation's Oblig ..

Coup Leaders in Guinea Must Respect Nation's Obligations Under International Law ..

31 minutes ago
 Minal, Mohsin wedding festivities come to an with ..

Minal, Mohsin wedding festivities come to an with grand reception

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.