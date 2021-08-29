UrduPoint.com

Two Booked Over Hoax Calls

Muhammad Irfan 24 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 03:50 PM

Two booked over hoax calls

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :Police have registered cases against two persons over making hoax calls on police helpline number 15.

According to details, a citizen namely Saleem Sial made a call to police that unknown outlaws have abducted his sister Naseem Bibi.

When police reached at the site, Naseem Bibi also came there and said that she went to meet his son.

In another incident, Syed Zaighum Raza Shah made a hoax call to police that a person Zafar Shah entered into his home and beating him soon after police reached his home but it was a dealing issue.Police registered cases under telegraph act.

